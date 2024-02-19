Insight Brandcom and Digital Jalebi team up for tech innovations in communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Insight Brandcom partners with Digital Jalebi to revolutionise communication with AR, VR, and AI technologies.
Insight Brandcom, a leading agency in Information, Education, Communications (IEC) and MarCom, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Jalebi, a digital experience design studio.
This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Insight Brandcom ventures into the realm of technology-driven communication solutions through its newly established Information Technology Communication (ICT) vertical, Insight Labs.
Insight Labs aims to revolutionise the landscape of training, communications, and engagement by harnessing the immersive capabilities of AR and VR technologies for both government and private entities. Under the terms of the partnership, Insight Brandcom will leverage its extensive expertise in branding and communication strategies, while Digital Jalebi will contribute its prowess in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
From virtual simulations that replicate real-world scenarios to immersive storytelling experiences that captivate audiences, the innovative solutions are redefining the way information is conveyed and absorbed. This includes two VR powered tech solutions for Assam Inland Waterways and L&T, which have already been executed by IB & DJ.
Sunit Jain, managing director, Insight Brandcom, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Digital Jalebi marks a significant leap forward for Insight Brandcom. With Insight Labs, we are poised to redefine communication standards by integrating immersive technologies into our solutions. We believe this collaboration will unlock endless possibilities in engaging and impactful communication experiences."
Salik Khan, director of strategy, Insight Brandcom, emphasised the strategic importance of this collaboration, saying, "In today's digital age, effective communication requires more than just words. It demands immersive experiences that captivate and resonate with audiences. Through our partnership with Digital Jalebi, we are committed to delivering transformative solutions that push the boundaries of traditional communication channels."
Fawaz Ahmed, director, Digital Jalebi, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "It was a great experience working with Insight Brandcom on one of our recent projects. Recognizing the synergies between us, we've decided to join forces, and we look forward to collaborating on many more exciting projects together. The conceptualization from Insight Brandcom and the technical expertise and creativity of Digital Jalebi will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our future success."
The collaboration between Insight Brandcom and Digital Jalebi is expected to usher in a new era of innovation in communication, with a focus on creating immersive, interactive, and memorable experiences for clients across various industries.
