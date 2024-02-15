InSight Conclave by WION & Zee Business illuminates path for India's future

InSight, the flagship conclave presented by WION & Zee Business, recently convened a gathering of industry leaders, journalists, and visionary moderators to illuminate the path forward for India's future. This landmark event served as a platform for insightful discussions, thought-provoking fireside chats, and engaging sessions, all aimed at deciphering the complexities of the past year and charting a visionary course for the year ahead. The conclave showcased the unwavering commitment of both media giants to deliver insightful and engaging content that resonates with viewers globally. It was streamed live on WION & Zee Business' respective YouTube channels.