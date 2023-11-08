Insights into festive shopping trends in HSMs unveiled by Amarujala.com survey

The survey aims to assist brands in expanding their market presence, offering insights into consumer preferences during the festive season.
As the festive season approaches, shoppers in HSMs (Hindi-speaking markets) are gearing up for a season of exciting purchases. Understanding these consumer preferences and decision-making factors is crucial for businesses, as aligning strategies with these trends can optimise engagement with the intended audience, especially during the festive season.
In an effort to understand consumer behaviour during this festive period, Amarujala.com, with its vast reach of over 60 million monthly active users in Hindi-speaking markets, conducted a survey to gather insights from respondents across various age groups.
The survey, with the largest share of participants (35%) falling in the 26-35 age group, aimed to explore the most sought-after items on shoppers' lists and the factors shaping their buying decisions.
The key question arises: What are consumers planning to purchase during this festive season? The survey reveals a diverse range of preferences, with electronics and gadgets leading the pack.
A substantial 69% of shoppers express interest in cutting-edge tech products, from smartphones to smart home devices, indicating a strong inclination towards upgrading technological gadgets.
Close behind, 63% of consumers are eyeing clothing, beauty products, and lifestyle items, emphasising the desire to present themselves in the best light during the festive season.
Factors influencing consumer purchase decisions include discounts and special offers, acknowledged by a significant 78% of respondents. Product quality follows closely, with 63% emphasising the importance of value and durability.
Brand recognition holds sway for 52% of consumers, who place their trust in well-established brands and brand awareness through trustworthy sources. Past experiences with a brand influence choices for 47% of respondents, while 34% seek recommendations from friends and family.
When it comes to gathering information about festive offers and products, online shopping platforms take the lead, with 80% of consumers relying on them. News publishers and social media also play significant roles, with 53% and 46% of consumers, respectively, using these sources for information. Traditional media, including television advertisements, maintains influence, with 34% of consumers turning to TV, while 25% explore miscellaneous sources.