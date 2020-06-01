Instant messaging app imo raises awareness among millions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Apart from aforementioned initiatives, the app has also made some key changes in its functioning to ease out things for personal as well as professional usage. Based on the requirements of the Covid-19 scenario, the app upgraded its multi-person audio and video call mechanism. As many as 20 people can get connected at once on an audio call and 9 people on a video call through imo. While this is particularly helpful in organizing office meetings in a work-from-home situation, it is also of use for those who wish to connect with their loved ones in these trying times.