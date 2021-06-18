International cricket council unveils Upstox as an official partner

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Upstox, said: “We are delighted to be the official partner of the ICC. There are parallels that can be drawn between various facets of cricket and investing. Just like a consistent and determined performance in cricket gets the team winning, the same attributes in investing can help to build a stronger investment portfolio. Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India. We want to empower our customers by helping them maximize the potential of their investments with our tech-enabled and intuitive platform.”