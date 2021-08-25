Ipsos India & Reckitt joint MR Paper, bags Runners Up position at 29th MRSI Annual MR Virtual Seminar

Ipsos India’s 7 Papers made it to the final shortlist.
Breaking the Barriers, a joint market research paper by Ipsos India and its client Reckitt has bagged the Runners Up position at the just concluded 2-day, 29th MRSI Annual MR Seminar (17th & 18th, August 2021).
Breaking the barriers was authored by Deepti Chandna, Executive Director, Ipsos Inda, Payel Roy, Associate Director, Ipsos India and Vikas Chauhan, Research Manager & Atreyee Goswami, Insights & Analytics Manager, Reckitt.
“We incorporated visual metaphors to open up the respondents in a quantitative survey and decoded using AI driven Text Analytics, truly breaking the barriers, under the Trailblazer Tech category. Both my team and our client Reckitt feel extremely jubilant about this win,” said Deepti Chandna, Executive Director, MSU, Ipsos India
“The 7 Papers from Ipsos India making it to the final shortlist itself was a big feat for us, I would like to believe. I’m extremely proud to see Ipsos India feature as the Runners Up in the final outcome. Though for us, each of our teams is a winner and I would like to laud the efforts put in by each member of the team,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“The MRSI in its annual seminar celebrates thought leadership and academic rigour and this year the focus was on the core three attributes of boldness, inspiration and innovation in the time of the pandemic and our papers resonated well with the theme,” added Adarkar.
This year Ipsos India submitted 22 Synopses and 7 Synopses made it to the final shortlist. And these teams had to then present their detailed papers via power point presentations and videos.
At the 2-day just concluded virtual MRSI Seminar, the 7 ipsos teams got the opportunity to present their papers via recording and live sessions. The process was extremely rigorous and the high-level jury comprised of the MR industry stalwarts.
