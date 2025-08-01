iQOO appoints Vedang Chavan as Chief Gaming Officer

iQOO, a smartphone brand, appoints Vedang Vikas Chavan, a 25-year-old eSports coach and gamer from Mumbai, has been named as iQOO’s new chief gaming officer, He was selected after a three-month search involving over 80,000 participants from more than 400 cities and towns across India. Vedang was evaluated on gameplay skills, gaming knowledge, personality, and communication. In this role, he will receive a remuneration of Rs 10 lakh.

Hailing from Navi Mumbai, Chavan’s journey is a story of relentless passion and perseverance. A chess prodigy in his early years, Vedang discovered gaming at age 10 and soon found himself captivated by esports. From sneaking into gaming cafés during college to representing India at international PUBG PC tournaments in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia, his hustle never stopped. When he transitioned to coaching, he set out to give aspiring gamers a real shot at experiencing competitive esports. He handpicked grassroots talent and built teams from scratch, coaching them to podium finishes at top esports events. From being told he wasn’t good enough to become a sought-after leader, Vedang carved his space in a tough industry and helped others rise alongside him.

Expressing his excitement, Vedang said, “I’m genuinely overwhelmed and grateful to be named iQOO’s new Chief Gaming Officer. When I first came across this opportunity on LinkedIn, I saw it as the perfect way to challenge myself, a chance to grow, upgrade my skills, and do something meaningful in the esports space. And the fact that it was coming from a brand like iQOO made it even more exciting. I knew I had to give it my all. I never imagined it would take me all the way here. The competition rounds were intense, and the finalists I met along the way were all incredibly talented. I’ll never forget the video call with Nipun sir congratulating me, that’s a moment I’ll always treasure. This journey has been surreal, and I’m thankful to iQOO, the jury, and everyone who believed in me. I’m excited to now take this passion forward with iQOO and give back to the community that shaped me.

Welcoming Vedang, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, said, “This is yet another iconic moment for the Indian smartphone industry, and we are proud to welcome Vedang as our new Chief Gaming Officer. Vedang perfectly embodies the spirit of ‘I Quest On and On’. His journey from grassroots gaming to leading top teams reflects the passion and perseverance we value at iQOO. With his experience as a player, coach, and mentor, we believe he will bring a sharper understanding of the gaming community and a fresh perspective to our gaming initiatives. All of us at iQOO are excited to have him join the family, and we are confident he will make a meaningful impact in this role.”

Vedang has been named the winner of CGO 2.0 after competing against over 80,000 gamers and being evaluated by a jury including Nipun Marya, Rannvijay Singha, Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare), and 8bit Thug (Animesh Agarwal). As CGO, he will work with iQOO’s leadership to provide inputs for improving the smartphone gaming experience and engage with the esports community.

In addition to strengthening its presence in the esports space, iQOO has appointed Harshvardhan as its official caster. A storyteller and presenter, Harshvardhan began his casting journey two years ago and quickly made a mark by winning the Nodwin Gaming Talent Hunt three times, including during BGIS 2024. Beyond the mic, he brings a well-rounded understanding of the esports ecosystem, skilled in production, match analysis, editing, and design. With his deep connection to the gaming community and evolving expertise, Harshvardhan will serve as a strong voice for iQOO’s gaming initiatives across platforms.