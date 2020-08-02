‘Iss Dosti Mein Hai Kuch Khaas’, always remain Pass Pass

To celebrate the closest of all relations, ‘Friendship’, ‘Pass Pass’, The Fun Mouth Freshener has launched a new campaign ‘Iss Dosti Mein Hai Kuch Khaas’. The video highlights the brand value of Pass Pass, the closeness & togetherness; the value of human relationships and their warmth. ‘Iss Dosti Mein Hai Kuch Khaas’, deep dives into friendships formed in with different people in and outside our family. A bond with ‘In-Laws’ or between an ‘Aunt & Niece’, ‘Uncle & Nephew’, with ‘Neighbours’ or with a person whom we meet daily, like our favorite tea stall owner. These friendships are a source of love, comfort and support. This short video shows the value of closeness of heart, by reliving the memories of relationships at a time when social distancing is essential. The story line is based on ‘Door se he sahi, is saal manate hain dosti dil ki nazdeekiyon se.’