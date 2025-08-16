ISTD appoints Teamology as the 360° Digital Solutions & Branding Partner for 7th ERC

Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) appoints Teamology as a 360 degree Digital Solution and branding partner. This event will take place in November 2025 in the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Newtown, Kolkata. This collaboration benefits the ISTD Kolkata Chapter in raising awareness and attracting its target audience for the upcoming seventh ERC. The India Society for Training and Development (ISTD) was established in 1979 to support professionals and students in gaining skills and knowledge through conferences and networks. The organization focuses on training and development.

The 7th ERC is a two-day event focused on training and development for professionals in eastern India. It provides a platform for academics, HR, and corporate professionals to learn about current trends and practices in training and development and to connect with professionals from different sectors.

Under this agreement, Teamology is responsible for planning and executing 360 degree Digital Solution and branding partner. The key responsibilities include integration of social media strategies, planning and executing organic and paid promotional campaigns, email marketing, and designing creative content. The social media strategy enables ISTD to reach a wider audience across various platforms.

Moreover, Teamology is responsible for creating content in various formats, including reels, videos, static images, and carousels, to raise awareness about the event. Email marketing campaigns enable ISTD to reach out and promote the event. The PR company is also expected to make real-time engagement and communication during the pre-event and event phases. Lastly, the PR team will perform analytics and provide performance reporting during the seventh ERC.

Rahul Bose, chairman of ISTD Kolkata, says, “Appointing Teamlogy PR is helping us to reinvent our connection with the audience through digital platforms. We believe in Teamology’s creative vision and their digital marketing team. We’re excited to build a strong digital presence and brand reputation for our 7th ERC”.

Gulrez Alam, director and co-founder of Teamology, says, “We are honoured to be the partner of ISTD Kolkata Chapter for the 7th Eastern Regional Conference. We are happy to contribute our expertise to such a prestigious event. It will be our pleasure to enhance the digital presence of 7th ERC.”

