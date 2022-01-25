It is going to be a ‘Happy 2022 with Cartoon Network’ with its fresh content line-up

Have a look at the mischievous life of Taffy hereSpeaking about the 2022 line-up, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and companion channel POGO, said, "At Cartoon Network, our endeavour is to deliver fresh and exciting content for kids and their families. As we commence 2022, we bring to our viewers some great shows, new episodes of all-time favourites and the launch of ‘Taffy’, an internationally adored slapstick comedy in India. The classic-look animation style of the show coupled with a genre that has seen much success and adoration in the country, we are sure that our audiences will enjoy ‘Taffy’ as well.”