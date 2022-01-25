It is going to be a ‘Happy 2022 with Cartoon Network’ with its fresh content line-up

The slapstick comedy, created by French animation studio, Cyber Group Studios, will air every Monday to Friday at 5.30 pm.
Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia Kids channel, is all set with an electrifying line up of shows and movies including the launch of the slapstick extravaganza 'Taffy'.
Gear up to welcome the popular animated series 'Taffy' for the first time in India. The slapstick comedy, created by French animation studio, Cyber Group Studios, will air every Monday to Friday at 5.30 pm starting today. Get set to watch the tales of an imposter raccoon posing as a cat named Taffy, who lives a luxurious life when he gets adopted by billionaire Mrs. Munchmore. The mayhem begins as Bentley, Munchmore’s dog tries to expose Taffy every chance he gets, only to be outsmarted by him resulting in immense turmoil and disasters.
There's lot more in store for our viewers as Cartoon Network celebrates the 82nd birthday of the most notorious duo in town - Tom and Jerry, on February 10. Fans can enjoy brand new episodes of ‘Tom and Jerry Tales’ from February 7 until February 11, 10.30 am onwards.
Have a look at the mischievous life of Taffy hereSpeaking about the 2022 line-up, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and companion channel POGO, said, "At Cartoon Network, our endeavour is to deliver fresh and exciting content for kids and their families. As we commence 2022, we bring to our viewers some great shows, new episodes of all-time favourites and the launch of ‘Taffy’, an internationally adored slapstick comedy in India. The classic-look animation style of the show coupled with a genre that has seen much success and adoration in the country, we are sure that our audiences will enjoy ‘Taffy’ as well.”
Until March, join the world-famous cat and mouse duo - Tom and Jerry in ‘The Tom & Jerry Show’ airing from Monday to Friday at 10.30 am. Watch Grizzy as he tries every trick in the bag to get rid of the Lemmings in ‘Grizzy and the Lemmings’ every Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm. Dr. Albert’s assistants Maca and Roni will tickle your funny bone in ‘Maca&Roni’ on Saturday and Sunday at 3.30 pm. Last but not the least, kickstart your mornings with super energetic episodes of ‘Ben 10 Classic’ starting from February 1, Monday to Friday, at 8.30 am.

