ITC Hotels launch responsible dining experiences with Swiggy

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “At ITC Hotels, we are committed to delivering world class cuisine experiences that address the needs of well-being through responsible practices which are in harmony with the environment and society. This conforms to our ten year strong ethos of Responsible Luxury. In keeping with the current requirements, special training programmes are conducted and precautions for personal, social, and workplaces are being explained to all associates for awareness and practice. We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network. Together we are committed to delivering a responsible guest experience.”