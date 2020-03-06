ITC Vivel ropes in Kriti Sanon as its new brand face

ITC’s leading personal care brand, Vivel has roped in popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. Vivel with its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin encourages women to not compromise with their choices and their dreams. Kriti embodies the brand persona and is a leading role model for young women.
Vivel announces its association with Kriti Sanon with a campaign for its cooling portfolio of soaps and bodywashes. With ingredients like Mint and Cucumber, Vivel promises a refreshing bathing experience with the onset of summer.
Kriti as the brand ambassador for Vivel encourages women to make their own choices and live a life of no compromise. She is self-made and continually takes up roles that challenges the status quo and the perception of women in society. This is what makes her an ideal Vivel Woman.
The film conceptualised by Brand David, opens in a busy traffic jam with Kriti as the Traffic Police officer in the sweltering summer heat. Kriti portrays the progressive and confident woman who refuses to succumb to everyday sexist jibes, voicing a befitting quick comeback, while she continues to keep her cool. The brand message goes beyond beauty to address attitude and behaviour towards women and personifies a nuanced perspective of self-confidence that inspires the protagonist to voice her opinion and handle the situation with wit.
Kriti Sanon, shared her excitement on being the new face of Vivel, “I am excited and proud to be associated with leading personal care brand ITC Vivel and look forward to joining the brand's strong purpose-driven journey through its initiative Ab Samjhauta Nahin. The brand's core narrative of being more than just a beauty discourse makes it extremely fulfilling for me to associate myself with both the product and the philosophy. Vivel's beauty is real and uncompromising and hence being the Vivel woman comes very naturally to me. As a woman with a voice, I have achieved my dreams through my uncompromising spirit. It indeed is great that I get to be associated with brand that strives to help young women find their voice & inspire them to say ‘Ab Samjhauta Nahin’.”
Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC said, “Kriti is one of the most dynamic new age Bollywood actors. Vivel with its philosophy of Ab Samjhauta Nahin seeks to inspire women to question the limits they've been conditioned into accepting, challenge status quo and therefore enrich their lives with confidence and fulfilment.”
The Vivel Cool Mint variant offers a refreshing aroma with a long-lasting fragrance, and offers a minty freshness that hydrating the skin while getting rid of the dirt and grime that settles in, causing build up through the course of the day.
(We got this information in a press release.)