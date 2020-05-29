ITC’s B Natural and Amway India collaborate to launch first of its kind immunity offering in Fruit beverages, with clinically proven ingredient

Currently, we are piloting and testing ground and also deploying resources and science based research to strengthen the partnership further. Our strategic partnership with ITC Ltd.’s B Natural is just the first step in the direction to help consumers integrate immunity boosting products in their daily diet and hence, the new fruit beverages range along with Nutrilite All Plant Protein, positions it as a great daily breakfast immunity strengthening option. Our extensive network of micro-entrepreneurs is best suited to provide recommendations on interesting ways of consumption and also seek insights to continue our innovations to address impending demand for nutrition. As we inch towards the food segment, we are confident of creating immense value for people through this partnership and further solidify our leadership in the health and immunity domain.”