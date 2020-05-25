ITC’s Savlon scientifically proven to protect against COVID-19 type Coronavirus

Savlon, since the outbreak, has accelerated innovation to help offer significant anti-viral & anti-bacterial protection. Savlon Hexa, is designed for quick and persistent action. It was one of the swiftest launches during the lockdown, to help frontline medical staff and consumers in their personal hygiene. To help fight against viruses^, Savlon launched the Surface Disinfectant Spray. An incredibly versatile Surface disinfectant spray that kills a wide range of germs including viruses, bacteria, molds and fungi on frequently touched areas^. The brand has partnered with various state Governments to ensure availability of Savlon Handwashes and Hand Sanitisers and teams have been working round the clock to help innovate, manufacture and distribute to meet the exponential surge in demand for hygiene. To enhance supply and availability, ITC on a war footing repurposed its world class perfume facility to produce an additional 1.25 lakh litres of hand sanitisers. ITC has donated 2.8 million Soap Bars, 8,000 Litres of Handwash & 5,500 Litres of Sanitizer across the nation.