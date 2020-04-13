itel mobile reaches out to its consumers through innovative digital social outreach campaign

Speaking on the communication approach, Goldee Patnaik, head of marketing, itel Business Unit, said, “Amidst lockdown, India is glued to social channels as that is the only avenue for them to express and consume information. Being a mass brand, we decided on leveraging our social handles to connect with our fans in a way that made their stay at home during lockdown a journey to remember and not a stressful daily routine through planning of various engagement activities. We have been creating innovative content based on novel communication approaches, which is not only limited to our target audience but also touching base with different age groups through relevant positive information dissemination. We are running various employee engagement campaigns focused on fitness and wellbeing, sharing effective tips on working smartly from home, encouraging direct connect programmes by taking stock of employee & family health, calling up channel partners regularly to ensure they are safe and doing well during this lockdown situation.