itel mobile reaches out to its consumers through innovative digital social outreach campaign

At a time when the entire nation is fighting together to break the menace of Covid-19, when the local administration, medical fraternity, law enforcers, social workers, media fraternity are discharging their duties relentlessly to bring normalcy, further people of the country embracing terms like work from home, social distancing and managing myths vs reality – itel mobile, the leading smartphone brand from Transsion India, chose to take the route of engaging meaningfully with its customers, employees and channel partners so that they are able to cope up with the stress and anxiety of lockdown easily. With information consumption becoming huge through various media channels on the pandemic, itel took into its own digital social platforms innovatively to connect, spread positive awareness and launch many engaging initiatives to reach out to its stakeholders - employees, customers and partners.
With its innovative consumer outreach campaign, itel took upon the task of spreading positive messaging and developed engaging content through multiple short videos, information snippets, contests, fitness and wellness challenges. As a brand for the masses, itel created strong awareness for its customers and fans through its social handles around different aspects of preventions like social distancing, not believing in fake news, doing responsible communication, sharing tips on handling senior citizens, respecting lockdown period, etc.
Under its consumer outreach campaign, itel also launched #TogetherWeHelp campaign, a unique CSR initiative from 6th April 2020. The campaign focuses on engaging the audience through interesting games, challenges, interactive activities while they are at home during lockdown period. For each correct entry on its contest posts from consumers in its social page, itel will donate a certain amount for helping feed the needy. The company has announced a tie-up with GiveIndia, India’s largest and most trusted giving platform to support the financially challenged community across the country by providing them with daily food essentials in a structured manner.
Speaking on the communication approach, Goldee Patnaik, head of marketing, itel Business Unit, said, “Amidst lockdown, India is glued to social channels as that is the only avenue for them to express and consume information. Being a mass brand, we decided on leveraging our social handles to connect with our fans in a way that made their stay at home during lockdown a journey to remember and not a stressful daily routine through planning of various engagement activities. We have been creating innovative content based on novel communication approaches, which is not only limited to our target audience but also touching base with different age groups through relevant positive information dissemination. We are running various employee engagement campaigns focused on fitness and wellbeing, sharing effective tips on working smartly from home, encouraging direct connect programmes by taking stock of employee & family health, calling up channel partners regularly to ensure they are safe and doing well during this lockdown situation.
As a responsible corporate outfit, we have launched a unique CSR programme which empowers customers and our fans to engage with us and earn points which would further be used towards contributing for the food of the financially challenged section of the society. We want to instil brand trust amongst our discerning customers and fans who have reposed their faith in us. It's an extension to the fact that itel has democratized technology for masses and is a trustworthy brand in good and bad times. We aim to drive engagement and want to spread bigger message of care and positivity, which can go beyond the pandemic time as well, said Goldee”
itel for its customers recently announced the extension of the warranty period by two months for all its models. The extension will be applicable for the models whose warranty expires between March 20th to May 31st. The warranty extension would be automatically applicable and the users can check the status by logging on the CarlCare Mobile application. itel took this step as a gesture of good faith and to ensure their customers get extended warranty period without paying any additional charge. The initiative will relieve itel users to worry around their warranty which can’t be availed due to the unfortunate scenario of lockdown.
Commenting on the CSR association, GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said, “The daily wage earners have been hit very hard by the measures taken to stop the spread of Coronavirus, particularly the lockdown. We are thankful to itel for joining in our mission through their unique CSR programme. itel’s contribution will certainly boost our initiative to help the daily wage earners survive the crisis, till the time the virus abates.”
