It’s A Girl Thing’ attracts Speakers from across the Globe for India debut

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. It's A Girl Thing and the 2041 Foundation have the chance to create action now. Starting with India and spreading across the globe, this initiative brings together young women from all backgrounds to become the next champions of climate change and leaders in sustainability. We must use opportunities such as It’s A Girl Thing to join our efforts for the preservation of our planet" quoted Robert Swan, OBE--UN Goodwill Ambassador for Youth and the first person in history to walk to both Poles.