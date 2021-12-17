It’s a High 5 for MTV Beats

Commenting on the successful completion of 5 years, Anshul Ailawadi, Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “MTV Beats’ journey has been exciting and exhilarating. Since its launch in 2016, the channel has demonstrated growth in the Hindi music genre by diving deep into consumer insights and upscaling its content to cater to its viewers. In the last one year, with realities changing daily, we have managed to keep our audiences thoroughly engaged with unique and original programming initiatives. Right from organizing World Music Day LIFT UP to curating unique shows such as MTV Beats Teri Meri Baatein, the channel has bought a refreshing outlook to the category. With robust content plans, MTV Beats has strongly led the category with its innovations during the pandemic. The response received from our viewers is also a testimony of their affinity towards the brand. We are motivated to carry on the legacy of curating unique content as a way forward for the brand to remain as the ‘ultimate Hindi music entertainment destination’.”