It’s a mega hit for Mera Swabhimaan, Aaj Tak’s torchbearing social campaign touches a million hearts

Draws interest and support from every sphere.
Resonating exceptionally well at an emotional level with the Indian audience, Aaj Tak’s recent social campaign Mera Swabhimaan has garnered 1 million plus views across all platforms within the first day of its launch.
The interactive campaign in association with Lux Cozi, launched officially on 3rd Oct’22 during prime time on Aaj Tak, urged the viewers to submit their entries and were flooded by a whopping number of more than 25000 submissions from people against being ill-treated. This is the largest number of active participants any telecasted campaign has ever witnessed in such a short span of time.
The momentum gathered even more traction by recording more than 35000 tweets on micro-blogging platform Twitter within 2 hours. Many celebrities and influencers including well known actor Rajpal Yadav, came in support of the working class by joining their hands with Mera Swabhimaan campaign.
The massive response received by the Mera Swabhimaan campaign goes on to show how profound the problem of ill-treatment of working class is and how deeply affected this section of people are. The campaign struck a chord at an emotional level with the blue-collar workers and a few sensitive and sensible sections of our society. Aaj Tak’s well-planned, well-timed and well-executed initiative once again has proved the leading Hindi news channel’s determination in not only broadcasting just journalism but also to spotlight and curb social malaises.
