iTV Network launches NewsX Kannada news portal

iTV Network, one of India’s largest news network launched newskannada.com in Bengaluru today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai.
After clicking open the web portal, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished all the ITV subscribers and stated: ``It is heartwarming to see one of the most reliable media houses in the country starting a news portal in Kannada. I am sure NewsX Kannada will give its readers a wide variety of news across different genres. These days people see and hear news more on mobile phones. The future is digital and NewsX has already embarked on this journey. I wish NewsX and its subscribers all the best’’.
The web portal will cater to Kannada news readers across the world with latest updates and breaking news across segments like politics, crime, cities, cinema, sports, lifestyle, health, national and international news.
Speaking on the momentous occasion of launching the website, Kartikeya Sharma, founder of iTV Network said: “The idea of starting a Kannada news portal stems from the fact that there is dearth of reliable news portals. The fact that we have one of the largest news network with reporters in the nook and cranny of the country prompted us to explore diversified platforms to cater news. While we have established as one of the leading TV news outlets, the Kannada news portal is our latest venture on the digital platform. It’s just the beginning of a series of such initiatives we have planned across South India to cater to news markets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala’’.
(We got this information in a press release).