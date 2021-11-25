iTV Network launches NewsX Kannada news portal

Speaking on the momentous occasion of launching the website, Kartikeya Sharma, founder of iTV Network said: “The idea of starting a Kannada news portal stems from the fact that there is dearth of reliable news portals. The fact that we have one of the largest news network with reporters in the nook and cranny of the country prompted us to explore diversified platforms to cater news. While we have established as one of the leading TV news outlets, the Kannada news portal is our latest venture on the digital platform. It’s just the beginning of a series of such initiatives we have planned across South India to cater to news markets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala’’.