ITW catalyst facilitates record 28 deals for IPL 2024 season

Sports marketing firm facilitates deals for all 10 teams in the Indian T20 League.
Sports consulting company, ITW announced today that they have bettered their own previous benchmark and facilitated 28 deals across teams for the 2024 season of the Indian T20 League(IPL).
A majority of the deals were spearheaded by ITW Catalyst- a sports, media, and entertainment consulting vertical, marking it as the first time the agency has worked with all 10 franchises in a single season.
The brands span across industries, ranging from fintech - HFC PayZapp, FMCG- Arun Ice Cream, Coke, ITC to new age brands like NueGo and Ubon highlighting the tournament’s popularity across the country and various TGs.
ITW had previously stitched together deals worth over Rs 150 crores in the 2023 edition of the tournament. Some of the partnerships this year include Nippon, Hindware, KEI wires, Navitas Solar, Kajaria, ITC and others for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Goldi Solar for Mumbai Indians, Hindware for Punjab Kings, Coke for Chennai Super Kings, Nuego with Delhi Capitals, Ubon with Rajasthan Royals as well as a multi-team sponsorship deal for Advance Decorative Laminates with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Speaking on a successful run up to the start of the season, Paroksh Chawla, CEO ITW Catalyst said “It is a matter of great pride for us to have a roster that spans across all 10 teams in the league, a testament to our ability to put together the right brand with the right team after evaluating a brand’s USP, their marketing goals as well as exploring a natural synergy between the team and a brand. At Catalyst relationships have always been something we have focused on and we are proud to strengthen the bond with all the stakeholders involved and create long lasting, impactful partnerships.”
Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Consulting added, “ITW has been at the forefront of some of the most iconic partnerships, be it in sports or be it sponsorships at a league level or at the franchise and team level. This year we are proud to count among our wins - Sintex’s Official Partnership with the Women’s Indian T20 league, and nearly 30 partnerships with all franchises in the Men’s tournament as well. We hope to grow these into creating even more impactful associations with ITW leading the way and focusing on the digital landscape and new media options which are changing how fans consume sports.”
The Indian T20 League has announced the schedule for the first half of the season which is likely to see increased buzz due to reports of it being former Indian Team Captain, MS Dhoni’s last season as a player. The league will kick off in Chennai with RCB taking on CSK on the 22nd of March.
