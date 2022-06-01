IVM Podcasts launches ‘future proofing with Ekalavya Bhattacharya’

A perfect candidate to helm the show, Eklavya is the brainchild behind and founder of ‘Blakomi’, a fashion-tech co. based on data science and AI and ‘Fusebulb’, a blockchain startup. Talking about the show, he commented “Podcasts are a great medium to get a concept like ‘Future Proofing’ and ‘Web 3.0’ across audiences. The highly personal format of podcasts where we have an open dialogue with our guests will make the listener feel like an insider and easily understand the topics. The objective is not to give ‘lectures’ but to make concepts clear and accessible. We want to have fun with ‘Web 3.0’ and remove the confused, uncertain perspective towards it”