IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 is a huge hit

Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.”