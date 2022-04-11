IWMBuzz.com’s India Kids Summit Season 3 Hits The Right Notes

Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, marketing director of KidZania India, adds, "Thank you to all the attendees and speakers who helped make this event a success. The success of any event begins with having the right partners. We partnered with IWMBuzz and curated this property three years ago when we held the first-ever Summit in February of 2020. Of course, we adapted to the pandemic, by conducting a virtual summit last year. But this year, we came back stronger and everyone was also eager to have a physical event. It is great to see how India Kids Summit has become the biggest, one of a kind kids content-centric event in the country, by truly keeping it organic with such a diverse range of speakers from the kids' ecosystem, including media, FMCG, retail, TV networks, OTT platforms, F&B and digital creators. Kudos to IWMBuzz for this and we look forward to Season 4 which will be considerably bigger and better."