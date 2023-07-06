Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave 2023 concluded with a Day-Long Seminar in Delhi

The event garnered actionable insights from Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, and Dr. Kajal, Director, DPIIT, amongst others.
Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, recently conducted the highly anticipated Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave 2023 on 3rd July at the Lalit, New Delhi. With the theme “Think Big, Think Smart”, the conclave concluded with insightful panel discussions and networking opportunities, providing a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration for the MSME sector.
With resounding success, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, experts, and entrepreneurs from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Hosted by Jagran Business, under the wing of Jagran New Media, the first season of the conclave aimed to empower MSMEs to facilitate the role of the sector on a global scale.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, delivered a welcome address at the event to set the tone of the proceedings, wherein he shared his views on the vibrant milieu of the Indian economy and the projected growth of the MSME sector in India. He reiterated the significant impact of the MSME sector on India’s exponential growth and its contribution to overall employment generation for the country. He also highlighted that, as per the recent report released in March 2023, India's GDP reached 3.7 trillion dollars, overtaking the UK to become the fifth-largest global economy. The key contributors to this exponential growth are policies and frameworks that are based on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, a pertinent DEI framework as summarised by the G20 nations.
The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, gave the message through a virtual medium, saying, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Jagran New Media for the first season of Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave. This initiative, in addition to strengthening the MSME ecosystem, would also pave the way for the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India. Our nation is steering towards the goal of a ‘USD 5 Trillion economy’. However, without the support of MSMEs, attaining this growth wouldn’t be possible. An initiative like Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave not only talks about the opportunities and equities but also sheds light upon the key challenges that should be addressed."
Dr. Kajal, IAS, Director in the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Government of India, presented the keynote address on ‘Enabling Start-ups and MSMEs with Business-Friendly Policies’. She observed that the MSME sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the Indian economy and has resulted in large-scale employment opportunities in the country.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, sharing his excitement for the event, said, "It has been our endeavour to develop IPs that can serve as a platform for different sectors to come together and collaborate on an industry level. The Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave 2023 has offered MSMEs an opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate. Since MSMEs are rightly regarded as the growth engines of the Indian economy, it is imperative to acknowledge the growth our country has surpassed to become the 3rd largest economy in the world.
With over 1.64 crore MSMEs, the sector has generated 10.73 crore jobs, making it one of the largest employment sectors in the emerging Indian economy. However, one of the biggest challenges the sector is facing is the credit gap, and we are certain that with policies and equitable frameworks, publishers like ours can collaborate by empowering the sector with such platforms and supporting the ecosystem's growth. This is the major premise behind this holistic initiative aimed at bringing key stakeholders under one roof to create synergy and a favourable environment for the sector. These enterprises continue to play a vital role in India's economic growth, and we are certain that these conferences will help to advance the MSME agenda."
During the day, the interactive panel discussions covered a wide array of topics, such as ‘Enabling Access to Finance for MSMEs in India’, ‘Growing Opportunities for MSMEs in India’, ‘Enabling Women Entrepreneurs’, and ‘Easing the Adoption of Digital Solutions for eCommerce and D2C Brands’. Thought-stimulating conversations provided attendees with actionable insights and ideas to enhance their businesses. Some of the eminent speakers included Amit Bagga, CMO & Co-Founder, Daryaganj Hospitality, Rajiv Chawla, Chairman, Integrated Association of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises of India, Neeraj Singhal, President, Indian Industries Association, and Dr. Teena Sharma, National Advisor, Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
The event featured a fireside chat between Geetu Moza, Consulting Editor, Jagran Business, and Ajay Thakur, Head - SME & Startup, Bombay Stock Exchange which was themed on the topic “Opportunities for Raising Funds for MSMEs”.
The first edition of Jagran Badlav Conclave 2023 was supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (M/o MSME) and the Uttarakhand Government. The MSME Financing Partner for the event was Godrej Capital.
