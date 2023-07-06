Jagran Badlav MSME Conclave 2023 concluded with a Day-Long Seminar in Delhi

With over 1.64 crore MSMEs, the sector has generated 10.73 crore jobs, making it one of the largest employment sectors in the emerging Indian economy. However, one of the biggest challenges the sector is facing is the credit gap, and we are certain that with policies and equitable frameworks, publishers like ours can collaborate by empowering the sector with such platforms and supporting the ecosystem's growth. This is the major premise behind this holistic initiative aimed at bringing key stakeholders under one roof to create synergy and a favourable environment for the sector. These enterprises continue to play a vital role in India's economic growth, and we are certain that these conferences will help to advance the MSME agenda."