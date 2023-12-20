Jagran HiTech presents fifth edition of Jagran HiTech Awards

The event will take place on December 21at Hotel Andaz in New Delhi.
Jagran HiTech, an auto and tech brand under Jagran New Media, has announced the fifth edition of its flagship annual event in the technology and automotive sector- Jagran HiTech Awards 2023.
The awards ceremony celebrates the convergence of connectivity and mobility, highlighting the brilliance that defined the year 2023 in innovations and invites stakeholders, enthusiasts and industry leaders to join in the celebration of excellence.
The event will host Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, electronics and information technology as guest of honour, Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One Driver and founder, Drivex & NK Racing Academy as special guest and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, BoAt Lifestyle as a speaker.
Expressing his excitement, Gaurav Aroa, COO, Jagran New Media, said, “We’re proud to embark on the grand journey of the fifth edition of the Jagran HiTech Awards. The event celebrates the brilliance, sets new benchmarks and applauds those who have propelled our industries forward, and there are truly so many. We aim to acknowledge achievements and create an all-immersive experience that captures the essence of the technology and automotive landscape in 2023.”
The ceremony will have more than 12 jury members and over 50 categories covered across technology and automobiles. The jury comprises renowned tech and auto experts, including Jagran New Media’s Nand Kumar Nair, video head, news & info and Konark Tyagi, video head, non news & podcast.
Additionally, brands will have the chance to shine in The HiTech Launch Pad, putting their cutting-edge innovations in the spotlight.
To engage with young audiences, Jagran HiTech has announced a social media contest - with a chance to win top tech gadgets, meet and greet with industry experts at the annual event at Andaz Hotel, New Delhi.