Jagran Josh partners with Temple University to launch 'Being cyberwise'

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief and sr. vice president, Jagran New Media, said, “We’re confident that the collaboration with Temple University CARE Lab will bring us one step closer to tackling the global issue of cybercrime and building a smart and careful student community. Our shared commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) makes this collaboration a lot more synergistic and exciting!”