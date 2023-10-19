Jagran Josh partners with Temple University to launch 'Being cyberwise'

The campaign is launched in cybersecurity awareness month to educate and empower the youth to curb the rise of cyberattacks in India.
Jagran Josh, the career portal of Jagran New Media, collaborates with Temple University CARE (Cybersecurity in Application, Research & Education) Lab, Philadelphia to launch ‘Being cyberwise’, a youth awareness campaign on cybersecurity.
The initiative aims to empower students with the right knowledge and tools to successfully tackle cyber attacks. As part of the three-week-long program, relevant information on phishing, deep fakes, incident response, ransomware, personal security, and romance scams is released through articles and videos featuring prominent thought leaders in the cybersecurity community.
The campaign includes Rakshit Tandon, Top Voice & Cybersecurity leader; Sudeep Goenka, AIGP, special branch, cyber-intelligence, Sachin Kalra, global solutions manager, Google, Na. Vijayashankar (Naavi), cyber law expert & visiting faculty, NLSIU & NALSAR, and Shaikh Yasir Arafat, chief technology officer at Macksofy Technologies as though leaders from India and abroad.
The outreach of the campaign will include print, social platforms and various other digital channels.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief and sr. vice president, Jagran New Media, said, “We’re confident that the collaboration with Temple University CARE Lab will bring us one step closer to tackling the global issue of cybercrime and building a smart and careful student community. Our shared commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) makes this collaboration a lot more synergistic and exciting!”
Dr Aunshul Rege, director of the CARE Lab at Temple University, Philadelphia, added, “We’re delighted to partner with Jagran Josh. The growing number of cyberattacks is an alarming concern, and we’re hopeful that this initiative will take us closer to spreading awareness and educating youngsters about cybercrime and the appropriate measures to take.”