Jagran New Media achieves remarkable annual surge amidst Industry degrowth

In the education category, JagranJosh's site has demonstrated exceptional growth, with increased website visits by 42% over the past year, outpacing competitors by a significant margin in total views and visits. In the health segment, Onlymyhealth.com witnessed a notable increase in traffic by 35%, while competitors experienced a decline in visitation to their sites and apps. Visitors to Onlymyhealth.com are not only frequenting the site more often (+94%) but also spending substantially more time (+105%). While in the lifestyle category, HerZindagi.com emerged as a leading lifestyle destination, defying the downward trend observed among main lifestyle sites in India. Despite a decrease in competitors' visitation, HerZindagi.com experienced a 6% increase, accompanied by rising engagement metrics such as increased page views.