Jagran New Media and Sharda University host seminar on AI and fact-checking

Jagran New Media, in collaboration with Sharda School of Media, Film & Entertainment, hosted a national seminar on “AI in Combating Misinformation: Advancing Fact-Checking Practices” on January 22, 2025. The event featured sessions on AI's role in addressing misinformation, a workshop by Google News Initiative-certified fact-checking professionals, and talks from industry experts and academicians.

Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief and executive president, Jagran New Media, delivered a welcome note at the seminar to set the tone of the proceedings, wherein he stated “AI is not just a tool but a necessity in combating misinformation. This seminar exemplifies the intersection of technology, media, and education to address one of the most pressing issues of our times and this collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping the next generation with tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of today’s digital media landscape.”

Dr. Ritu S Sood, dean, Sharda School of Media, Film and Entertainment remarks, "In today’s world, where misinformation spreads so easily, using AI for fact-checking is more important than ever. This seminar, in collaboration with Jagran New Media, was a great opportunity to explore how technology can help make news more accurate and reliable. This successful event brought together experts and media professionals to discuss the future of trustworthy journalism."

The event included addresses by Dr. Tavpritesh Sethi, head of the Center of Excellence in Healthcare at IIT Delhi; Swapnil Mehta, founder of SimPPL Cambridge; and Santosh K Patra, chairperson of media, entertainment, and sports business at MICA. They discussed the use of AI in combating misinformation, focusing on its impact on media practices, accuracy, and ethical considerations.

Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, runs online and offline campaigns to combat misinformation and promote media literacy. It recently launched the Message Check Tool in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, funded by an IFCN grant, to simplify fact-checking using AI and machine learning. Vishvas News is also conducting the 7th edition of Sach Ke Saathi and Sach Ke Saathi Senior, a literacy drive to help people identify and counter misinformation.

