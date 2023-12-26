Jagran New Media collaborates with Google News Initiative to strengthen its CMS

The partnership will unify and enhance JNM's editorial efficacy in the existing CMS systems.
Jagran New Media (JNM) has collaborated with Google News Initiative, aimed at empowering content creation by developing a Smart Content Management System (CMS). This partnership will create a single source of truth and facilitate cross-platform content optimisation.
The CMS, with its advanced AI/ML and NLP capabilities will significantly improve content creation and summarisation, user experience, SEO optimisation and operational efficiency.
Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media, emphasised the editorial benefits of the CMS collaboration. He said, "The CMS's AI/ML and NLP capabilities have upgraded JNM’s content creation, not just with automated content processes but also in increased content volume, streamlined operations, and the elimination of reliance on external tools for paraphrasing, spell checking, and grammar verification. With time, it will continue to increase the efficiency and productivity of the editorial team as it allows for more focus on strategic and creative aspects of content development.”
Excited about this innovative partnership, Gaurav Arora, COO, Jagran New Media, added, “We’re thrilled to build a Smart Content Management System (CMS) and it has already had a transformative impact on JNM's content creation. We’re confident it will streamline internal processes, foster efficiency and agility, and facilitate cross-platform synergy.”
Through automated generation and summarisation, the CMS system amplifies the volume of content produced, reduces the reliance on third-party tools and streamlines the content creation process while ensuring internal stakeholder management, enabling the creation of immersive articles that captivate the audience.
For SEO optimisation, the CMS has helped with JNM's performance in search engine rankings with the automatic generation of SEO scores and tags, catchy headlines, moderating video content according to Google's guidelines, calculating readability scores and suggesting SEO-friendly keywords.