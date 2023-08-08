Jagran New Media expands its health & wellness vertical Onlymyhealth.com to Tamil 

The Tamil website will offer doctor & expert-verified health, nutrition, and lifestyle content in different mediums like articles & videos.
Onlymyhealth.com, under Jagran New Media, announced the launch of its Tamil arm. Onlymyhealth.com aims to empower individuals across India with its diverse range of health & wellness content in the form of articles and videos which are backed by experts & tailor-made according to the preferences of its readers.
Onlymyhealth.com in Tamil will provide valuable health information, tips & tricks, simple home remedies, and other doctor-verified resources specifically to target Tamil-speaking readers. The website will offer a wide array of content covering fitness, nutrition, mental health, lifestyle, preventive care, IVF, etc. providing Tamil readers with valuable insights and actionable tips to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, says, “The rise of localization is an important theme in the current digital landscape. Keeping up with the trend, we’re doubling our efforts to diversify and expand our offerings in different regional languages while addressing the specific preferences and requirements of our audiences. The recent launch of Onlymyhealth.com in Tamil is a significant step in our mission to provide credible & expert-verified health & wellness resources to Tamil readers while catering to their distinctive sensibilities. This expansion aligns with our commitment to Indic language expansion strategy that ensures our overall mission to improve accessibility, inclusivity, and the readers' well-being.”
Megha Mamgain, AVP, Content & Strategy, Health and Lifestyle, Jagran New Media, says, “We are thrilled to launch the Tamil arm of onlymyhealth.com and serve the Tamil-speaking community. We acknowledge the role of languages being personal to communities and aim to serve content in ways our consumers prefer. At Onlymyhealth.com, we stand steadfast in our commitment to providing credible health resources in a language that resonates deeply with the audiences. With an array of meticulously curated health-related content, we also have stringent editorial policies in place ensuring the accuracy and reliability of content that is validated by doctors, nutritionists, healthcare professionals, and experts. Through this launch, we hope to empower Tamil readers and contribute to their overall well-being.”
After English & Hindi, this is the third language expansion for Onlymyhealth.com. The Tamil website has a user-friendly interface that will help readers to navigate across content, seamlessly. The guiding light of the platform's credibility will provide the readers with the reassurance that the information they find on Onlymyhealth.com is accurate and rooted in scientific evidence. The platform will also serve as a community hub to help facilitate discussions, share success stories, and connect users with healthcare experts.
Tamil-speaking individuals are invited to explore the vast array of health-related content, engage with experts, and join the Onlymyhealth.com community for a healthier and happier life.