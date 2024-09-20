Jagran New Media expands its indic user base and launches marathijagran.com

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new website is designed to cater to the unique interests and needs of Marathi-speaking readers.
Jagran New Media expands its digital footprint in the state of Maharashtra by launching MarathiJagran.com, a comprehensive news website specifically tailored for the Marathi-speaking community with a wide range of verified and credible content, including news, entertainment, business, lifestyle, and more, in the Marathi language.
Designed to cater to the unique interests and needs of Marathi-speaking readers, Marathi Jagran will offer a comprehensive range of content, including real-time news coverage, in-depth articles, engaging videos, and multimedia features.
The website will deliver news across various categories such as entertainment, markets, stocks, lifestyle, and astrology, all in the Marathi language.
Through this initiative, readers will now gain access to Jagran Group’s extensive news network, featuring factual and investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-checked stories from Vishwas News in Marathi.
The launch of Marathi Jagran has received formal commendations from esteemed leaders of Maharashtra, including Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, nationalist congress party chief (SP), Uddhav Thackeray, former chief minister of Maharashtra and president of Shiv Shena (UBT), and Nana Patole, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Their official endorsements acknowledge the platform's potential to effectively engage with the Marathi-speaking people and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, commented on the launch, stating, “Localisation continues to be a key element in the digital landscape. With Marathi Jagran, we are expanding our footprint to connect more deeply with local and global Marathi-speaking audiences by providing content in their native language, following our ethos of DEI. This initiative is a part of our broader mission to enhance accessibility and cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of our audience acrossIndia with personalisation. We’re excited for this launch and will be soon expanding to more & more languages.”
Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media, added, “The launch of Marathi Jagran marks a significant milestone for using connecting with our audience on a more personal level. MarathiJagran.com will not only provide timely and relevant newsto audiences worldwide but also celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. We look forward to engaging with our readers and offering them a platform that reflects their voice and values with content that is data-backed, credible, and verified.”