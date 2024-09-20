Jagran New Media expands its indic user base and launches marathijagran.com

Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, commented on the launch, stating, “Localisation continues to be a key element in the digital landscape. With Marathi Jagran, we are expanding our footprint to connect more deeply with local and global Marathi-speaking audiences by providing content in their native language, following our ethos of DEI. This initiative is a part of our broader mission to enhance accessibility and cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of our audience acrossIndia with personalisation. We’re excited for this launch and will be soon expanding to more & more languages.”