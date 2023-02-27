Jagran New Media has people at the heart of its new brand campaign

Speaking on the campaign ideation, Subho Sengupta, executive vice president & managing partner, Contract Advertising, said “The brand campaign for Jagran New Media, which is a culmination of our rigorous research, was premised to showcase the journalistic integrity of the group through positive storytelling. People today are on a lookout for content formats which are accessible and get seamlessly blended with their lifestyles. Our aim was to showcase narratives that are engaging and relevant. Since its beginning, Jagran New Media has had the unique ability of bringing people together. We look forward to highlighting this facet and inviting its remarkable community to experience the many ways they can connect across the JNM Group.”