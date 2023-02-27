Jagran New Media has people at the heart of its new brand campaign

Jagran New Media launched a 10 video series digital ad campaign depicting nuances from everyday life.
Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan Limited, announces the roll-out of a new digital ad campaign titled - “Fluid Solutions for a Fluid World”. The campaign reiterates the idea of ‘Naya Bharat’ thriving for credible information that empowers consumers to make well-informed decisions.
The ten-short video series ad-campaign features people in relatable settings, going beyond brand positioning and establishing a deeper connection with people. The campaign depicts people of all ages and backgrounds interacting with various types of content segments in various day-to-day settings. The campaign will be leveraged across a range of platforms and mediums online and offline, including social media, print, outdoor, and other digital channels.
Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, “At Jagran New Media, we’re driven to take forward the illustrious legacy of Jagran Prakashan. With a focus on the sensibilities of the new-age consumers, our latest ad campaign takes on a slice-of-life approach, showing the minutiae of daily life in a way that’s relatable, and strikes a chord with people.
With people-centricity at the core of the campaign, we believe that these distinct ad films reflect a simple yet impactful storytelling with the message that our solutions will empower people with trustworthy and credible information. Since Jagran New Media has a diverse spectrum of content to offer in a suite of digital platforms, we strive to remain relevant and high-powered in every way possible and continue to set the benchmark in digital media.”
Speaking on the campaign ideation, Subho Sengupta, executive vice president & managing partner, Contract Advertising, said “The brand campaign for Jagran New Media, which is a culmination of our rigorous research, was premised to showcase the journalistic integrity of the group through positive storytelling. People today are on a lookout for content formats which are accessible and get seamlessly blended with their lifestyles. Our aim was to showcase narratives that are engaging and relevant. Since its beginning, Jagran New Media has had the unique ability of bringing people together. We look forward to highlighting this facet and inviting its remarkable community to experience the many ways they can connect across the JNM Group.”
The campaign showcases 10 short videos covering the different slice of life situations and how content consumption varies across age groups and situations in an individual life. The videos are a perfect mix of intrigue and quirkiness, highlighting the value proposition a media group has to offer. Being dedicated to staying ahead of the curve with the most effective content platforms, the media company endeavors to deliver a refreshing take on digital content consumption and its constant presence in our daily lives.
The campaign reflects Jagran New Media’s commitment to delivering relevant stories and updates to its readers and community. The brand films are carefully designed to script emotions through authentic narratives of different sections of readers of its various segments - Jagran, HerZindagi, Jagran Josh, Onlymyhealth, Vishvasnews and so on.