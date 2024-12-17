Jagran New Media hosted sixth edition of the 'Jagran Hitech Awards 2024'

Jagran New Media, the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, hosted the sixth edition of the 'Jagran Hitech Awards 2024' on December 13, 2024, at Hotel Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi. The event brought together automobile and technology influencers, stakeholders, enthusiasts, and industry leaders to recognize achievements in the sector.

On sharing his excitement, Gaurav Aroa, COO, Jagran New Media, said, “We’re proud to embark on the grand journey of the sixth edition of the Jagran HiTech Award this year. The event celebrated excellence, setting new benchmarks by applauding the stalwarts from the auto-tech industries. As we continue to push the boundaries of technological progress in India, such initiatives play an important role in motivating visionaries and innovators to shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow. I congratulate all the awardees and look forward to seeing how these advancements and innovations will transform and improve the automobile and technology industry in India.”

The Jagran Hitech Awards 2024 recognised achievements across 50+ categories in technology and automobiles. Winners included the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as “2024 Phone of the Year” and the Mahindra Thar Roxx as “2024 Car of the Year.” Other awards went to the BMW R 1300 GS for “2024 Premium Bike of the Year” and the Vivo X100 Pro as “2024 Camera Phone of the Year.” Hyundai India won “Manufacturer of the Year (4-Wheeler),” and Hero Mavrick 440 was named “Game-Changer of the Year (2-Wheeler).”

Key industry leaders honoured included Aditya Babbar, VP, MX Division, Samsung India, as “2024 Tech Personality of the Year,” Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, as “2024 Automotive Leader of the Year,” and Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda India, as “2024 Global Auto Personality of the Year.”

The awards also highlighted contributions to social responsibility and innovation, with the Bhashini Mission winning the technology for Social Impact-Editor’s Choice award and Arista Vault being recognised for its pioneering work with the Innovative Lifestyle Tech Solution of the Year under the Editor’s Choice award.

The awards featured a panel of over 10 jury members with expertise in technology and automobiles. Supported by LIC and MediaTek, with Rocketship Films as a partner, the event recognised innovation and achievements across more than 50 categories in technology and automobiles.

