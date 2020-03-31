Jagran New Media initiates Positive India series

The series is a Twitter first initiative and got kick started on social media platforms of various products of Jagran New media - Jagran.com, Her Zindagi, Only my health & Jagran Josh on March 26th, 2020 & two stories will be shared every week. The key is to engage audiences across all ages and help them to cultivate a positive outlook even in these dark times. Just to quote one of the first tweets of the series from Dainik Jagran’s twitter handle- @JagranNews, on March 26th was about Air India pilot, Captain Swati Rawal who flew to Rome to rescue 265 Indians.