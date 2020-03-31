Jagran New Media initiates Positive India series

The outbreak of Covid19 has enveloped the entire world in anxiety, fear and uncertainty. Every morning we wake up to stressful updates and trying to find a ray of hope looks most daunting & challenging. Amidst these testing times, Jagran New Media has taken the initiative to share stories which will spark a wave of positivity in people & transform powerlessness into empowerment by providing hope. The series is an amalgamation of the original stories based on good/inspiring work being done in the society, education sectors, innovation/research fields and entrepreneurship areas.
Synonymous with the name ‘Positive India’, the focus is to impart hope to the users, despite the lockdown. As there are a lot of positive and unmatched examples of social harmony in our country, the series is purposefully tailor made to share the journey of ordinary people with extraordinary stories and hence empowering the users of New Bharat.
The series is a Twitter first initiative and got kick started on social media platforms of various products of Jagran New media - Jagran.com, Her Zindagi, Only my health & Jagran Josh on March 26th, 2020 & two stories will be shared every week. The key is to engage audiences across all ages and help them to cultivate a positive outlook even in these dark times. Just to quote one of the first tweets of the series from Dainik Jagran’s twitter handle- @JagranNews, on March 26th was about Air India pilot, Captain Swati Rawal who flew to Rome to rescue 265 Indians.
Talking about the series, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, said,”Currently, we are surrounded by immense amount of negative news/information and I believe somewhere it does impact us negatively on both personal front and as society.
The fundamental building block of Humans is Hope and I personally believe that we continuously need to be aspired to live as better humans and progress as a happy societyThere is so much of good that is happening around us but gets lost in the negativity that surrounds us
Positive India can be a series that highlights all the good happening around us in terms of positive news, positive stories, experiences or Point of views...anything and everything which can inspire/aspire us, educate us, open our mind positively, constructive, progressive and wake us up with a smile and program our mind for a better day.”
Amrita Tripathi, head News Partnerships, Twitter India, says, “ We’re delighted to partner with Jagran New Media for this Twitter-first initiative, looking at highlighting positive news, and stories of inspiration across the board, in both English and Hindi. The team at Jagran is sharing Twitter Threads and Twitter Moments, leveraging the service well, in order to connect with their audiences in a meaningful and important way in real-time. Over the years, we have witnessed a significant increase in consumption of content across Indian languages on Twitter and look forward to seeing audiences engaging with the series.”
(We got this information in a press release.)