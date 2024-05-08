Jagran New Media joins the ONDC Network to launch the e-commerce platform Khojle.com

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Khojle.com is a 'Content to Commerce' marketplace that offers a personalised and diverse retail experience for all users.
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan, together with the ONDC Network, is thrilled to announce the launch of Khojle.com, a one-stop marketplace that will transform the e-commerce landscape. This strategic move marks the first time that ONDC has joined forces with an Indian publisher to provide a unified user experience.
Khojle.com aims to create a marketplace focused on India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. It aims to enhance online shopping by integrating e-commerce opportunities into the browsing experience across Jagran New Media's websites.
With one click, users can access Khojle.com's retail marketplace while reading and browsing content, exploring a range of consumer goods like Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Groceries, Electronics, Personal Care, and more with tailored recommendations based on preferences.
Beyond convenience, Khojle.com supports the MSME sector and startup ecosystem by enabling growth with strong support from the ministry. This strategic initiative is designed to broaden market access for businesses of all sizes, setting a new benchmark in India’s e-commerce evolution.
Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, highlighted the significance of the partnership, “I am thrilled to announce the landmark partnership with ONDC network for the launch of Khojle.com, a pioneering initiative that seamlessly blends content with commerce to provide a comprehensive solution. This collaboration will revolutionise e-commerce in India, especially empowering Tier 2 towns and rural areas where internet usage now surpasses urban areas, thanks to ONDC DPI’s deep integration. It aims to democratise e-commerce access for 'Naya Bharat,' significantly boosting local MSMEs by offering unique content-to-commerce opportunities wherein we will help them with content marketing and product amplification. This move aligns perfectly with our nation's growth towards a $5.2 trillion economy, promoting initiatives like #VocalforLocal and #OneDistrictOneProduct, paving the way for an inclusive growth environment for Retailers and Businesses alike. Khojle.com is designed as a holistic platform with an Audience & Services model that caters to our extensive user base, from accessing the latest news and information to personalised shopping experiences. This venture is a true reflection of our commitment to fostering innovation and providing user-centric solutions. My sincere appreciation goes to the Ernst & Young team, whose passion and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this visionary project to life."
T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "Working with Jagran New Media strategically aligns with our mission to expand e-commerce penetration in India, enabling population-scale inclusion of sellers of all types and sizes. The launch of Khojle.com not only opens avenues for startups but also ensures consumer access to wide choices. This initiative aligns with ONDC's democratising e-commerce and a collaborative environment that is propelling industry growth.”
Khojle.com is designed to enhance Jagran New Media’s user experience by integrating reading and shopping into a single platform, offering a combination of news, politics, sports content, and a diverse shopping experience. This solution is not just limited to a website but also extends to an app, allowing users to stay informed and shop from any corner of the country with ease.
This initiative represents an additional revenue stream for Jagran New Media and aligns with ONDC's mission to broaden e-retail penetration in India. Khojle.com is more than just an e-commerce marketplace; it's a transformative approach to content and commerce, enabling scalable and cost-effective e-commerce solutions that support scalable growth for startups.
