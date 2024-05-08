Jagran New Media joins the ONDC Network to launch the e-commerce platform Khojle.com

Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, highlighted the significance of the partnership, “I am thrilled to announce the landmark partnership with ONDC network for the launch of Khojle.com, a pioneering initiative that seamlessly blends content with commerce to provide a comprehensive solution. This collaboration will revolutionise e-commerce in India, especially empowering Tier 2 towns and rural areas where internet usage now surpasses urban areas, thanks to ONDC DPI’s deep integration. It aims to democratise e-commerce access for 'Naya Bharat,' significantly boosting local MSMEs by offering unique content-to-commerce opportunities wherein we will help them with content marketing and product amplification. This move aligns perfectly with our nation's growth towards a $5.2 trillion economy, promoting initiatives like #VocalforLocal and #OneDistrictOneProduct, paving the way for an inclusive growth environment for Retailers and Businesses alike. Khojle.com is designed as a holistic platform with an Audience & Services model that caters to our extensive user base, from accessing the latest news and information to personalised shopping experiences. This venture is a true reflection of our commitment to fostering innovation and providing user-centric solutions. My sincere appreciation goes to the Ernst & Young team, whose passion and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this visionary project to life."