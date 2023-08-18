Jagran New Media launches dual apps for Quick Reads & Hyper-Local News

Rajesh Upadhyay, editor in chief & senior vice president, Jagran New Media, expressed his excitement saying, “The launch of Jagran Fatafat will change the way news and local information is consumed by readers. Our endeavor has been to provide meaningful and trustworthy content, and with this app, we are targeting user expansion specifically catering to quick news consumption format. The objective of Jagran Local is to provide hyperlocal content, which is our core strength, and this new extension will enable us to reach a wider geographical area. The launch is quite well-timed and perfect as we strive to expand our reach to newer audiences while nurturing our existing readership with stories that deeply resonate with them.”