Jagran New Media launches dual apps for Quick Reads & Hyper-Local News

The two apps, Jagran Fatafat - News in 70 words & Jagran Local will transform news consumption by providing tailor-made, credible, crisp, and hyper-local content.
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan, has expanded its offerings with the launch of two mobile apps - Jagran Fatafat and Jagran Local. These apps are all set to redefine the way users consume news - in a fast, engaging & hyper-local way! Jagran Fatafat & Jagran Local are designed to cut through the fluff and deliver news that helps readers keep ahead of the curve with well-timed, relevant & engaging updates.
The new offering Jagran Fatafat brings a revolutionary approach to news consumption with its trustworthy, credible & concise content, specially tailored for the fast-paced lives of today's readers. With Jagran Fatafat, readers can now access news in just 70 words, capturing the essence & gist of each story briefly. In addition to breaking news, readers can also access sports updates, entertainment buzz, and technology trends in an easy-to-understand format.
In its new avatar, Jagran Local is geared up to be the all-in-one guide that connects readers with their local surroundings. Jagran Local app is now providing content from 12 states and 45+ cities including round-the-clock updates of real-time news & information, and a lot more. The app allows users to consume content from the geo-targeted location or manually select different states and cities.
Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, said, “Today, in the age of information abundance, our apps will empower users with content that closely matches their interests. With Jagran Local, the idea is to strengthen our reach within local communities and boost our presence in the Hindi heartland. In the dynamic digital vista, it’s important to recognize and act on new audience trends in the way news is consumed, and that’s where Jagran Fatafat’s short & credible content in 70 words comes into play. The apps surpass conventional news platforms and embody a significant leap in the way readers consume, interact and connect with meaningful content.”
Rajesh Upadhyay, editor in chief & senior vice president, Jagran New Media, expressed his excitement saying, “The launch of Jagran Fatafat will change the way news and local information is consumed by readers. Our endeavor has been to provide meaningful and trustworthy content, and with this app, we are targeting user expansion specifically catering to quick news consumption format. The objective of Jagran Local is to provide hyperlocal content, which is our core strength, and this new extension will enable us to reach a wider geographical area. The launch is quite well-timed and perfect as we strive to expand our reach to newer audiences while nurturing our existing readership with stories that deeply resonate with them.”
The two apps support Jagran’s growth trajectory to build communities on the back of technology, ensuring that readers are connected and informed about the world around them. Accessing tailor-made content just at the click of a button has never been more effortless!
(We got this information in a press release).