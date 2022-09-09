Jagran New Media launches GujaratiJagran.Com

On the launch, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran, New Media said, “It is vital to recognize the potential of regional languages, as we are proud to have accomplished this feat in the Hindi heartland. Our goal is to provide our users with trusted local, reliable, and factual information that is instantly available online. As a content first platform we believe in providing engaging, credible and factual content, which is the biggest challenge of the online news ecosystem. Languages are an important part of our culture, and as a leading news and publishing platform, we are excited to launch Jagran.com in Gujarati, which will improve and enrich our audience. As we proceed, language expansion will play a vital role in our Audience Growth Strategy and take us closer to our mission of Inclusive & Progressive India.