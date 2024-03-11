Jagran New Media launches 'Mera Power Vote' campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to foster informed participation during elections through data-driven insights and community engagement activities.
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan, announces the launch of the Mera Power Vote campaign, a voter awareness drive for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Keeping data-driven insights and the importance of providing credible and factual information during elections at the core, the campaign serves as a platform for providing comprehensive news and information.
Dedicated to empowering voters with informed decision-making, the campaign aims to generate awareness around first-time voters, and the importance of voting as a fundamental right. Through the microsite, users can access information relevant to four major cohorts - Youth, Women, Rural, and General.
Jagran.com takes a significant leap towards nation-building with the launch of the 'Election 360-Data Project', a key part of the campaign. This initiative is a testament to the media's responsibility in fostering informed decision-making among the electorate. By offering a comprehensive repository of election-related information with a single click, it provides first-hand details on the central government since 1952, including details of political parties, manifestos, leaders, constituencies, and profiles of all 543 Lok Sabha seats with winning candidates.
Understanding the critical role of disseminating facts over opinions, this campaign is designed to equip citizens with factual, and unbiased information in this era of information overload. Additionally, the campaign also leverages an Influencer network to create content focusing on the target audience. With a robust content plan, Jagran.com plans to produce a minimum of 1500 national-level news articles, 3000 state and regional articles, and 6000 articles focused on individual Lok Sabha seats.
Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media, shares a compelling vision for the future of news during election times, “In an era where misinformation can easily sway public opinion, our mission is to provide reliable and trustworthy news. We are harnessing the power of AI for efficiency, depth and accuracy in our election coverage, and to set out a comprehensive content pipeline that includes detailed analyses of Party, Constituencies, and Candidate-wise statistics. To safeguard against misinformation, every piece of content will pass through VishvasNews.com, our in-house, certified fact-checking wing as this guarantees that our stories stand as pillars of truth in a sea of uncertainty. We also recognize the pivotal role of first-time voters in shaping our democracy and we are dedicated to providing them with accurate information about each constituency. Through our tailored content strategy, we aspire to empower these new voters, and every segment of our audience with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."
The campaign will be executed through online and offline channels, and community engagement activities such as awareness programs, seminars, debates, trivia, and a lot more. Mera Power Vote also features a section for testimonials to encourage transparency, along with serving as a platform for citizens to contribute content and opinions through the platform.
