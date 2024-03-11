Jagran New Media launches 'Mera Power Vote' campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media, shares a compelling vision for the future of news during election times, “In an era where misinformation can easily sway public opinion, our mission is to provide reliable and trustworthy news. We are harnessing the power of AI for efficiency, depth and accuracy in our election coverage, and to set out a comprehensive content pipeline that includes detailed analyses of Party, Constituencies, and Candidate-wise statistics. To safeguard against misinformation, every piece of content will pass through VishvasNews.com, our in-house, certified fact-checking wing as this guarantees that our stories stand as pillars of truth in a sea of uncertainty. We also recognize the pivotal role of first-time voters in shaping our democracy and we are dedicated to providing them with accurate information about each constituency. Through our tailored content strategy, we aspire to empower these new voters, and every segment of our audience with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."