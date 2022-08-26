Jagran New Media launches Top Deals, a content-to-commerce initiative on all Jagran Digital platforms

This will provide all the information about a wide range of products from fashion to home appliances.
Who doesn’t crave a good deal? Season Sale is always the best but it is not always easy to find what you need. Scrolling through hundreds of products and deals before finding the right one. So, what if there was a website that could help you find all of that and more? Jagran Top Deals is one of the best search-based junctions that can help you find curated lists of the best offers coming up. Starting from fashion to home appliances, you will find information about a wide range of products.
The content team at Jagran new media Top Deals are category experts who make it a point to conduct in-depth research on the most popular subjects and produce content with popular products so that you can get what you want while staying within your spending limits. Overall, an experience transforming the way content is consumed into commerce for all of your shopping needs. All-in-all, a fantabulous online shop for all your buying needs.
Gaurav Arora, chief revenue office, Jagran New media says "We are thrilled to introduce Top Deals, a one-stop shop for all of our readers' information and commerce demands. Our goal has always been to put content first and provide experiences that are tailored to our audience. This initiative not only helps us build the content-to-commerce space but also allows us to provide a one-stop shop for our readers across all of our platforms. We believe that this is the ideal way to increase brand loyalty and strengthen customer relationships. Jagran Top Deals is the company's content initiative aimed at increasing profits and opening up new revenue streams through collaborations with companies such as Amazon and others.”
With the authentic search-based platform, Jagran Top Deals give users the most genuine experience. This versatile platform is centered on achieving full 360-degree visibility on search engines through our content and SEO optimization to aid users in making the best purchase choice. Jagran Top Deals is a promising platform that cultivates moments of value and appreciation for all its customers. The section is live on all Jagran digital platforms including Jagran.com, EnglishJagran.com, Jagranjosh.com, Herzindagi.com & Onlymyhealth.com.
(We got this information in a press release).