Jagran New Media launches Top Deals, a content-to-commerce initiative on all Jagran Digital platforms

Gaurav Arora, chief revenue office, Jagran New media says "We are thrilled to introduce Top Deals, a one-stop shop for all of our readers' information and commerce demands. Our goal has always been to put content first and provide experiences that are tailored to our audience. This initiative not only helps us build the content-to-commerce space but also allows us to provide a one-stop shop for our readers across all of our platforms. We believe that this is the ideal way to increase brand loyalty and strengthen customer relationships. Jagran Top Deals is the company's content initiative aimed at increasing profits and opening up new revenue streams through collaborations with companies such as Amazon and others.”