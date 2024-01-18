Jagran Solutions' marketing campaign for 'Shrimad Ramayan' show

To promote the show at dedicated touch points, thematic branding and engagement activities were designed for the target audience.
Jagran Solutions has managed and executed a marketing campaign for the Sony Television’s new show, Shrimad Ramayan. The campaign took place in target locations across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from December 22, 2023 till January 06, 2024.
To create awareness and promote the show at dedicated touch points, thematic branding and engagement activities were designed for the target audience of the show.
Jagran designed a Shri Ram Rath Yatra to promote the show. To enhance the viewer's experience and build resonance, idols of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman were placed on the rath that moved across the target cities.
Ram mandir like ambiance was created on the rath by having a priest chant Ram Stuti, perform Maha Aarti and distribute prasad. People were encouraged to come forward and fill the 'Ram Naam Book'.
The campaign was strategised by Ami Budhev and led by Varun Shah, deputy manager business, Jagran Solutions.
Speaking on this, Samrender Singh, vice president, Jagran Solutions, stated, “The mythological series holds deep emotions in the heart of people of India and this campaign marks an effective execution of those sentiments. Our team has managed to do that effectively at multiple locations and we have received prodigious response from the people of target cities.”
In a conversation, Pawan Bansal, COO, Jagran Solutions, stated, “I am proud of my diligent team that has managed to pull this execution flawlessly, and the faith that Sony Television has entrusted in us.”
