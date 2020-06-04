Jagran.com starts the epaper subscription model

Stay updated with the 360 degree coverage from HyperLocal to International level with latest news and information.
Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, has recently launched a paid subscription model for the ePaper version of Dainik Jagran (India's most read news daily and the flagship brand of the company). The paid subscribers will have unlimited access to all its Print editions with additional benefits like Voice Search, Bookmarking, and Ad free environment.
Commenting on the development, Bharat Gupta - the CEO of JNM said, "Over the last 78 years, the Jagran Group has been a trusted and credible source of News and Information for the readers. Our focus on the HyperLocal coverage of Hindi Heartland, aided by state of the art technology, has enabled us to deliver latest, relevant and personalized content to our users over various digital channels. The launching of the subscription model is a natural progression of the user's validation of our offerings".
In April 2020, Jagran New Media (JNM) crossed 100 Mn monthly users across its core products (News, Education, Health & Women Lifestyle & Fact-Check Division). The group witnessed a massive user and engagement growth during the lockdown phase. The video views also registered a remarkable annual growth of 158% and 257% subscribers growth.
The paid subscription model is in continuation of this growth strategy and an important step to maximise ARPU through user engagement and premium product experience.
(We got this information from a press release.)