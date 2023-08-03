Jagran.com’s Community Building Initiative ‘Jagran Green Warrior Challenge’ Urged Actionable Change

The campaign was driven on Jagran.com's website and social media. It featured a series of exciting activities that centered around sustainability.
Jagran.com, India’s largest Hindi news portal, has concluded the ‘Jagran Green Warrior Challenge’ to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day. The campaign was launched to bring awareness to readers via a unique community-building initiative about nature conservation and the growing impact of climate change. The one-of-a-kind online initiative was driven by Jagran Connect, a dynamic community engagement platform that engages users through various empowering initiatives.
The 3-day campaign ran from July 26–28 and invited participants to a series of exciting challenges to support nature conservation. The activities brought crucial environmental issues to the forefront by encouraging sustainable practices that can be widely executed for society at large. The campaign received an overwhelming response, reaching a diverse audience and inspiring individuals to reflect on their ecological footprint and thus take action.
Upon the conclusion of the impactful initiative, Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief and senior vice president, Jagran New Media, said, "With this effective community-building initiative, we inspired a profound sense of responsibility towards issues like climate change, resource depletion, loss of biodiversity, etc. The success of this initiative reaffirms our belief in the power of collective action and motivates us to organize more purposeful campaigns through Jagran Connect. Our readers are the most important to us, and this is our attempt to connect with them through issues that matter the most."
The campaign highlighted three key aspects: ecological conservation, simple sustainable practices, and plastic pollution. The participants were asked to plant a sapling in their locality and share it on Jagran's website or social media platforms. To encourage more engagement, they were also invited to share different ideas and practices to save the environment. The campaign came to an end with a successful plastic eradication drive.
The ‘Jagran Green Warrior Challenge’ ran on the Jagran.com website and invited participation on the social media handles of Dainik Jagran via videos and pictures with the hashtag #GreenJagranWarrior.
By introducing such campaigns, Jagran.com recognizes the role of meaningful community initiatives and aims to create a deeper connection with the audience. With the ‘Jagran Green Warrior Challenge’, users not only contributed to a greener world but also became a part of the Jagran Connect community. Each user got an opportunity to unlock unique badges daily and received a special discount code to subscribe to Jagran Prime membership, which provides access to premium content related to environmental conservation and a lot more.
