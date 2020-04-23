JagranJosh initiates Jahaan Josh, Wahaan Raah, to guide young minds in the present circumstances.

COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors. As a result, many students and young professionals have anxiety, fears (some imagined, some real) and questions for which they are seeking answers.
During such a time, JagranJosh.com - the education & career portal of Jagran New Media, brings the much needed ray of hope and answers to all questions with जहां जोश वहाँ राह a forum where experts from diverse areas including India's foremost motivational speakers, psychologists, career counsellors and teen life coaches will come together on the digital platform to address the youth and answer their questions related to exam preparation, job opportunities, career options, what to do during the lockdown and how to prepare for the new world order that will emerge once the Coronavirus crisis is over! The series is getting kick-started from Arpil 23rd with Mr. Shiv Khera, the renowned author and life coach taking the 1st session. The team has planned a fantastic line up with experts from various fields to help students and young professionals in these unprecedented times.
Talking about the initiative, Parikshit Bhardwaj, AGM & Content Head - Jagran Josh, said, “JagranJosh has always been at the forefront, proactively taking initiatives to help & guide young minds. To cope up with the on-going pandemic, we are bringing together India's top motivational speakers and career coaches on a common platform. They will address our target audience's queries related to studies, career guidance and how to face the post-lockdown world. During these difficult times, this is our earnest attempt to provide hope along with answers to the country's youth.”
This is the one-stop platform for you to get mentored by India's best minds and find answers to all questions जहां जोश वहाँ राह - a jagranjosh.com initiative!
(We got this information in a press release.)