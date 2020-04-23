JagranJosh initiates Jahaan Josh, Wahaan Raah, to guide young minds in the present circumstances.

During such a time, JagranJosh.com - the education & career portal of Jagran New Media, brings the much needed ray of hope and answers to all questions with जहां जोश वहाँ राह a forum where experts from diverse areas including India's foremost motivational speakers, psychologists, career counsellors and teen life coaches will come together on the digital platform to address the youth and answer their questions related to exam preparation, job opportunities, career options, what to do during the lockdown and how to prepare for the new world order that will emerge once the Coronavirus crisis is over! The series is getting kick-started from Arpil 23rd with Mr. Shiv Khera, the renowned author and life coach taking the 1st session. The team has planned a fantastic line up with experts from various fields to help students and young professionals in these unprecedented times.