JagranJosh.com launches the revamped version of its website

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Upadhyay - editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media said, "In India, 30% of the students have the necessary means and resources to pursue their career ambitions. Our focus has been to empower the rest 70% students by providing them with trusted and factual career information with the help of state of the art Technology. This user segment forms the New Bharat where the growth of Internet in India is majorly stemming from."