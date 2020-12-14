JagranJosh.com launches the revamped version of its website

The new design has expanded sections like School (Preparation for Board Exams), College (Admissions to Premium Institutes), Job (Government Job Search) and Career (Advice on Career Options).
JagranJosh.com, the education vertical of Jagran New Media, has just launched the revamped version of its website for better user journey and discoverability of the content offerings. The new design has expanded sections like School (Preparation for Board Exams), College (Admissions to Premium Institutes), Job (Government Job Search) and Career (Advice on Career Options). JagranJosh is the No 1 Career & Education related website in India (Comscore, July 2020) and has 25+ Mn Unique Visitors every month.
Commenting on the development, Rajesh Upadhyay - editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media said, "In India, 30% of the students have the necessary means and resources to pursue their career ambitions. Our focus has been to empower the rest 70% students by providing them with trusted and factual career information with the help of state of the art Technology. This user segment forms the New Bharat where the growth of Internet in India is majorly stemming from."
Parikshit Bhardwaj, content head- Jagran Josh, shared, “JagranJosh is the favourite destination of the youth for the latest and most authentic information in the Education and Career space. Providing a superior reading and learning experience helps us retain this leadership position. We are hopeful that our continued efforts will result in a more engaging online experience for our large audience base.”
Talking about the new version, Shyamal Datta, product head of JagranJosh, added, "A significant share of our traffic comes from tier 2/3 cities and small towns where the consumption pattern is different from metro cities. Our aim is to provide a simple and consistent experience across varying demography in a sustainable way. We are working on some really exciting projects which will enable the users to get a personalized experience on JagranJosh."
