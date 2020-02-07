Jaslok hospital organizes hair donation drive on World Cancer Day

Jaslok had organized this event for the first time in 2017 with the same partners: Sapna Bhavnani and Cope with Cancer. Sapna Bhavnani has always supported this initiative and thanks Jaslok for providing this platform and spreading awareness. Sapna while expressing her feelings says “We not only witnessed women in their late 30s but also an 8 year old upto 70+ years of age participated for the hair donation drive to motivate and empower cancer fighters.”