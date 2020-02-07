Jaslok hospital organizes hair donation drive on World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre organized a hair donation event: a tribute to chemotherapy patients who often lose their hair during treatment. Celebrity hairstylist and a committed feminist Sapna Bhavnani was giving women a haircut FREE OF COST. This hair was collected by cancer support NGO ‘Cope with Cancer’ to make wigs for cancer fighters.
The event took place at Kalaghoda festival and nation renowned celebrities like Anshula Kapoor, Laxmi Agarwal, Neelam Kumar, Nikhil Mumbaikar motivated their fans to participate in this initiative.
Jaslok had organized this event for the first time in 2017 with the same partners: Sapna Bhavnani and Cope with Cancer. Sapna Bhavnani has always supported this initiative and thanks Jaslok for providing this platform and spreading awareness. Sapna while expressing her feelings says “We not only witnessed women in their late 30s but also an 8 year old upto 70+ years of age participated for the hair donation drive to motivate and empower cancer fighters.”
George Alex, chief operating officer & chief marketing officer, Jaslok Hospital, says “The event marked 40+ women donating a minimum 12 inches of their hair. We thank our partners and salute the courage of all the participants.”
Cope with Cancer will be acknowledging all the participants with e-certificates as a token of thanks. Urvija Sanghvi CEO ‘Cope With Cancer’- Madat Charitable Trust “Hair is a crucial part of a women’s identity and losing it to chemotherapy causes severe psychological trauma. Our NGO helps these women get back what they have lost by donating them wigs. Jaslok’s hair donation drive helped spread awareness and assist us in our journey”
Among the midst of Kalaghoda’s festive and frolic Hairley’s Angel’s attracted women from all walks of life to come together and engage in this sharing of hair and makeover.
