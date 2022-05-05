Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles partner with the Indian Army for the first ever “Ladakh International Musical Festival

Seeing Leh as a popular market among motorcyclists and tourists alike, with this association, Classic Legends kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region. To bring the Yezdi experience to a larger audience, the company is actively focused on strengthening their association with the tour and rental operators in the region and has also set up a full-fledged service facility in the city to cater to the local buyers as well as members of its 'Kommuniti' riding to the region. With deliveries for Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles already started to tour operators and operational service facilities, the company is set to cater to riders this riding season.