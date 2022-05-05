Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles partner with the Indian Army for the first ever “Ladakh International Musical Festival

The music festival also aimed to pay tribute to the Heroes who’ve laid down their lives for their motherland.
Classic Legends, the company behind Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles, proudly associated with the first ever Ladakh International Musical Festival (LIMF), an initiative led by the Indian Army in the region to promote Ladakh’s local talent, youth and their love for music. The music festival also aimed to pay tribute to the Heroes who’ve laid down their lives for their motherland. The festival witnessed a line-up of renowned local artists and popular Indian bands and also saw a unique Jawa-Yezdi pop-up display.
But the LIMF only marked the beginning of this association. After the conclusion of the festival, a fleet of 24 Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles helmed by officers from the Indian Army were flagged off from Leh to Rezang La War Memorial, the highest in the world, to offer a tribute to the bravery of 120 soldiers who fought the Chinese Army in 1962. This occasion was also marked by releasing a special anthem song composed by musician Joi Barua.
Seeing Leh as a popular market among motorcyclists and tourists alike, with this association, Classic Legends kicked off the first season for Yezdi motorcycles in the region. To bring the Yezdi experience to a larger audience, the company is actively focused on strengthening their association with the tour and rental operators in the region and has also set up a full-fledged service facility in the city to cater to the local buyers as well as members of its 'Kommuniti' riding to the region. With deliveries for Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles already started to tour operators and operational service facilities, the company is set to cater to riders this riding season.
Speaking on this association, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “When we first rode Jawa motorcycles to Ladakh during our Ibex Trail ride in 2019, we established a great connect with the Indian Army in the region through our Forever Heroes initiative and have followed it up with numerous rides with them over the last few years. The Ladakh International Music Festival is a welcome step towards encouraging the local talent and enriching the music culture in the region".
“Ladakh is an important market for us, and we’ve ensured that through our partnerships within the rental ecosystem and our focus on service support, Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles will emerge as the preferred choice of touring motorcycles in this breath-taking and challenging terrain,” he added.
The festival saw performances from leading artists and bands from the country like Indian Ocean, Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland, Yellow Diaries, Parashara, and Joi Barua.
