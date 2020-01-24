Jeep India & Publicis Media partner for iconic television

Jeep India & Publicis Media today announced the launch of an iconic television show Jeep Bollywood Trails, which will be aired on AXN, Max HD & will stream on Sony Liv starting 25th January.
Jeep Bollywood Trails is an exceptional travelogue, redefining India through Bollywood lens covering the famous locations & landscapes. The show features prominent Bollywood directors who narrate their stories through these locations & elaborate on what makes these spots iconic.
The show also positions the legendary Jeep SUV as the ultimate travel-machine, cruising effortlessly through the rugged hinterlands to reach bookmarked Bollywood locations. The show is powered up by Publicis Media’s Content Practice which executed the project end-to-end.
Every place tells a story. The show features a stellar list of film-makers such as Imtiaz Ali, Rohit Shetty, Raju Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari among others who relive the film experiences of the past, encapsulating their fondness for a particular location. The format is a richly-packed travelogue –featuring an eclectic mix of culture, lifestyle, music & adventure.
Rahul Pansare, head of marketing & PR, Jeep India said “Brand Jeep believes in taking the road less traveled and has explored innovative ideas to create enriching & evocative brand experiences. Jeep Bollywood Trails is a breakthrough, an incredibly exciting concept that channelizes the sheer firepower, passion & energy of the brand Jeep. It is the ultimate Bollywood journey with Jeep, which allows every viewer to relive the passion and adventure that stars experience across the myriad rich and vibrant filming locales. We thank Publicis Media & AXN for their efforts & contribution on this first-of-its-kind television property.”
Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India says, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of this innovative & exciting property for Jeep. The Starcom HX approach is about human connections—experiences that people love and actions that brands need. Jeep Bollywood Trails is a big step in the same direction. The show is sure to be a resounding success among viewers, amplifying viral conversations & brand messaging and increasing the overall followership and popularity of the Jeep.”
Urvashi Khanna, content lead at Publicis Media India said, “Jeep Bollywood Trails, in terms of creative execution & production quality surpasses the best travel & exploration shows. The show goes beyond brand integration, it’s a creative rendition of the brand pillars - adventure, freedom, passion and authenticity. AXN was an obvious choice as the show fits the channel’s philosophy really well. We are looking at 360- degree brand promotion; the ideas are really innovative and first of its kind, to maximize the buzz around the show.”
(We got this information in a press release.)