Jeeru – the refresher gets a refreshed look

The new packaging and branding exercise is an effective way to differentiate itself in the market, while at the same time present itself as a contemporary, youthful brand with the same tell-tale taste that everyone swears by. Designed by 82.5 Communications, the new-look bottle labels and cans are inspired by a kaleidoscopic design with jeera grains and apple playing a key role. To maintain a sense of familiarity, the old font has been carried forward into the new design.