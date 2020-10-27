Jeeru – the refresher gets a refreshed look

India’s most-loved Jeera masala drink, Jeeru®, from the house of Xotik Frujus, has got a brand new, refreshed look. This packaging and branding change of Jeeru®, the pioneers of the apple juice-based jeera masala drink category, reflects the drink’s fun, fizzy, spicy, and eclectic nature.
The new packaging and branding exercise is an effective way to differentiate itself in the market, while at the same time present itself as a contemporary, youthful brand with the same tell-tale taste that everyone swears by. Designed by 82.5 Communications, the new-look bottle labels and cans are inspired by a kaleidoscopic design with jeera grains and apple playing a key role. To maintain a sense of familiarity, the old font has been carried forward into the new design.
While the new packaging is being rolled out across India, the brand is also revamping its distribution network and strengthening its national presence. With its new-look, modern Jeeru® packaging is one among many steps the brand is taking to stay in the hearts of young India.
Speaking about the refreshed identity, Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman, Xotik Frujus Pvt. Ltd, said, “Jeeru is our endeavour to give India a delicious Indian drink. True to its Indian essence Jeeru is one drink with diverse flavours. The new packaging is to portray this celebration of flavours and taste and make it distinct from competitors.
Kapil Arora, CEO and Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communications, added, “Jeeru is a celebration of what a great Indian brand should be. As the brand was growing its geographical presence and appeal, there was a need to make its imagery more contemporary, without losing sight of its unique heritage and ingredient story. And that’s the progression we have tried to bring about in the all new, and just as refreshing, Jeeru.”
Mayur Varma, ECD and Creative Head, 82.5 Communications, signed off, “We wanted to capture Jeeru’s unique taste and its Indian essence in its packaging. The Jeeru Myriad, its unique kaleidoscopic pattern, represents the multiplicity of flavours and experiences packed in one drink. Just like India, Jeeru belongs to everyone.”
Xotik Frujus has a wide portfolio of drinks including Xotik still fruit drinks, sparkling fruit drinks, carbonated fruit juice-based drinks, and crisp premium soda, besides its hero product - Jeeru(r) and Diet Jeeru(r). Among these, Jeeru(r) occupies the highest market share. Created to delight the Indian tastebuds, the uniqueness of this product is that it is a tasty combination that garnered instant acceptance. Its taste and mouthfulness are achieved through the addition of spice extracts and apple juice base, which leave you with an after taste that lingers in your mouth.
