Jeetz Filmworks promotes their upcoming movie 'Boomerang' with Innovative hacking

By integrating hacking techniques into their campaign prior to the teaser of their upcoming film 'Boomerang', Jeetz Filmworks which is led by Bengal Superstar Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani has managed to create a buzz that extends far beyond the realms of conventional marketing. The decision to employ hacking the lead actress of the film, Rukmini's social media and incorporating as a promotional tool before the teaser launch was not merely a gimmick but a strategic move to engage audiences in a unique and immersive manner.