Jeetz Filmworks promotes their upcoming movie 'Boomerang' with Innovative hacking

Jeetz Filmworks has emerged as a trailblazer by incorporating hacking as a promotional strategy for their upcoming sci fi comedy Bengali film 'Boomerang'. The production house was the first one to release their Bengali Film in Hindi simultaneously.
Promoting a film is always a challenging and the traditional ways of promotions are not that effective to reach mass audiences. And time and again organisations have come with different strategies to go all out with innovative ideas.
By integrating hacking techniques into their campaign prior to the teaser of their upcoming film 'Boomerang', Jeetz Filmworks which is led by Bengal Superstar Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani has managed to create a buzz that extends far beyond the realms of conventional marketing. The decision to employ hacking the lead actress of the film, Rukmini's social media and incorporating as a promotional tool before the teaser launch was not merely a gimmick but a strategic move to engage audiences in a unique and immersive manner.
The production house leveraged this disruptive power to pique the curiosity of their target audience, drawing them into the world of their upcoming cinematic experience 'Boomerang' before its release. Through cryptic messages, online puzzles, and interactive challenges, they invited fans to unravel the mysteries surrounding the film's teaser transforming passive viewers into active participants in the promotional campaign.
By embracing unconventional methods and thinking outside the box, Jeetz Filmworks have set a new standard for promotional tactics in the industry, leaving a lasting impression on audiences and competitors alike.
The film Boomerang is directed by Sauvik Kundu which stars Jeet, Rukmini Maitra, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Sourav Das, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Rajatava Dutta and others in it. Boomerang is produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani on the banner of Jeetz Filmworks.
