JetSynthesys signs exclusive strategic partnership with Warner Music Group

Aim at building focus through acquisition, artist management and much more
Warner Music India and new age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys have come together to announce an exclusive strategic partnership. This partnership will entail licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and esports.
“In a short space of time Warner Music India has already made big strides in the market and with the backing of the Warner Music global network we can see potential for even more domestic and international success. The association with JetSynthesys not only helps us bolster the music space in India but also gets dynamic high-interest verticals like gaming and esports into our fold”, said Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India.
Alfonso Perez-Soto, president Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music said, “India is one of the strongest emerging markets globally when it comes to entertainment, and I’m delighted with the progression of Warner Music India since its launch last year. JetSynthesys has also shown remarkable growth in the last few years, they have a keen understanding of the Indian market and hold incredible technical proficiency.”
“We are excited to join forces with Warner Music India and become their partner for the Indian market. With a strong pulse over the changing consumer preferences and behaviour when it comes to entertainment, together we aim to strengthen the ecosystem and contribute to the proliferating industry by catering to the rising demand for newer entertainment avenues. Through this partnership, we also aim to bolster our offerings at JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction, taking it to the next level”, said Rajan Navani, vice chairman & managing director, JetSynthesys.
Commenting on the development, Rajkumar Singh, CEO, Global Music Junction (JetSynthesys’ digital entertainment venture and one of the leading vernacular music labels in the country) said, “The Indian entertainment industry has always been a bustling space and the pandemic has offered it a further shot in the arm. Through this association and capital infusion, we aim to build the ecosystem further, strengthen existing forms of entertainment and also create newer formats. Most importantly, this will help us make Global Music Junction an even stronger entity in the vernacular music space and also scale JetSynthesys’ digital entertainment arm further.”
(We got this information in a press release).